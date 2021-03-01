SHREVEPORT, La. - Lightning is the #3 weather related killer in the US. Both Arkansas and Louisiana rank in the top 10 in fatalities each year. Lightning can strike at any time, but is most prevalent in the spring, summer and fall. Learn more lightning facts and how to stay safe from the National Weather Service.
Severe Weather Awareness Week...Lightning
Joe Haynes
Meteorologist
