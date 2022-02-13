SHREVEPORT, La. - No location is immune to severe weather threats. The arrival of spring not only signals a time when people begin to take increased advantage of outdoor activities, it also marks a rise in the potential for violent weather.
This includes damaging thunderstorm winds, hail, tornadoes, lightning, and flash flooding. People must know what to do when severe weather threatens, whether in the outdoors or at home, school, work, play, or in a vehicle.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is an excellent time to review safety plans for the coming weather threats. This should be done by all communities, with the help of schools, hospitals, nursing homes, churches, business, and civic organizations.
It should also be done by every family, insuring that each member knows how to be safe when severe weather threatens. The best way to insure that plans are adequate and can be activated in a timely manner is to test them with drills.
Severe thunderstorms can form in only a matter of minutes, bringing with them large hail, damaging winds, dangerous tornadoes, and deadly lightning. These storms can also produce very heavy rain, dropping several inches in the space of an hour, which can lead to deadly flash flooding. You must be able to get to your shelter area quickly - you may only have seconds to act! Your first step to surviving severe weather is to develop a plan before storms develop.
