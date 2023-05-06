SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring and early summer is the peak season for severe weather outbreaks in the United States. It's also a time to be sure you and your family have a plan in place should severe weather and tornadoes strike.
The National Weather Service says that nearly 40 percent of all tornado deaths have historically occurred in mobile homes.
Being caught in a mobile home during a severe storm and tornado could be one of the most dangerous places to be. While this goes for everyone, people living in mobile homes should be aware of the weather on any given day. Have an app or sign up to receive alerts on your phone to know when your area is in danger. The sooner you are warned, the faster you can seek shelter.
Mobile Homes
Pictured below is a destroyed mobile home southeast of Wewoka from a tornado in 1998. This is an example of what an EF-1 tornado can do to a mobile home.
Mobile homes are especially susceptible to high winds from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. You will likely not be safe in a mobile home, whether you’re in a hallway, a closet or a bathroom. Mobile homes cannot stand up to even a weak tornado, and you should make plans BEFORE the storm arrives to get to a safe shelter. Due to the potentially short amount of time between a warning and the arrival of a tornado, people should consider executing their safety plans when a tornado watch is issued- Do not wait for the tornado warning!
Taking cover under sturdy furniture, in a bathtub or closet or under a mattress will be meaningless in a mobile home if the home itself is destroyed, blown over, or rolled over by tornado or severe thunderstorm winds. Get out of mobile homes and find a more substantial shelter as quickly as possible.
Again, you need to have access to a shelter that is available at any time of the day or night.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 Storm Team. Patrick Dennis, Brian Fowler, Neil Shaw, and Skip Kordas are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.