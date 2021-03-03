SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe thunderstorms can occur any time of year in this part of the country. A good example came Friday night, February 26th. Severe storms produced hail and gusty winds as they raced across the northern ArkLaTex at 60 mph.
By definition, Severe Thunderstorms have 58 mph winds or greater, 1 inch diameter hail or larger and flooding plus tornadoes.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued to alert for the possibility of these type of storms. The Storm Prediction Center will issue these watches.
A warning comes along when the local National Weather Service gets reports of severe weather or sees a extreme storm meeting the criteria on Radar.
To stay safe, seek sturdy shelter away from windows. For more safety tips, go here.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.