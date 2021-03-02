SHREVEPORT, La. - Tornadoes occur year round in the ArkLaTex, but are more common in the spring and fall.
Our Spring Severe Weather Season is just around the corner and we've already had a confirmed tornado in Vivian.
Here are a few safety tips.
A Tornado Watch means that tornadoes are possible. Get ready.
A Tornado Warning means one is nearby, take cover!
A good place to go in your house is on the bottom floor interior hallway, closet or bathroom. Stay away from windows and cover up.
