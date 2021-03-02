Funnel Cloud
SHREVEPORT, La. - Tornadoes occur year round in the ArkLaTex, but are more common in the spring and fall.

Vivian Confirmed Tornado from Sunday Evening, 2/28/2021

Our Spring Severe Weather Season is just around the corner and we've already had a confirmed tornado in Vivian.

Here are a few safety tips.

Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch means that tornadoes are possible.  Get ready.

Tornado Warning

A Tornado Warning means one is nearby, take cover!

Tornado Safety

A good place to go in your house is on the bottom floor interior hallway, closet or bathroom.  Stay away from windows and cover up.

For more information, go Tornadoes.

