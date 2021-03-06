SHREVEPORT, La. - It's pretty simple...Watches mean severe weather is possible and to be ready...like with Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued by the Storm Prediction Center.
And Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to take cover...like a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued by your local National Weather Service.
Here's more about the other types of Watches and Warnings.
