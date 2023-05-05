SHREVEPORT, La. - As we continue to recognized Severe Weather Awareness Week, it's important to stay aware of severe weather alerts, watches and warnings in your area and to know how to react.
What's the difference between a "Watch" and a "Warning"?
A "watch" means that conditions are favorable for severe storms. Watches are typically issued for large areas and are in effect for several hours. When a "watch" is issued, you should be alert for the POTENTIAL for severe weather. You can proceed with your plans, however you should be "on the lookout" for changing weather conditions and be ready to move to a safe place if you hear thunder or see lightning.
A "warning" means severe weather is imminent or occurring, and action should be immediate. Severe thunderstorms are capable of producing damaging wind and/or hail. In our area, straight-line winds result in the majority of storm damage. Therefore, you should be ready to react when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.
It should be noted that lightning occurs with every thunderstorm. There is no "lightning warning." This does not mean that lightning is not dangerous. In fact, lightning kills or injures just as many people as tornadoes in an average year. If you hear thunder or see lightning, it is possible for lightning to strike. Lightning can strike several miles from the thunderstorm, even while the sun is shining! The safest place in a thunderstorm is inside a sturdy building. Stay away from windows, anything that is "plugged in" and plumbing. A hard-topped vehicle is acceptable if you are unable to reach a building.
Here's More...
Tornado Watch/Warning - Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in and close to the watch area. These watches are issued for large areas by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, and are usually valid for five to eight hours.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch/Warning - Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm contains large damaging hail of 3/4 inch (20 mm) diameter or larger, and/or damaging winds greater than 58 mph (95 km/h or 50 knots) or greater. Isolated tornadoes are also possible but not expected to be the dominant severe weather event. These watches are issued for large areas by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, and are usually valid for five to eight hours.
(Flash) Flood Watch/Warning - Conditions are favorable for (flash) flooding in and close to the watch area. These watches are issued by the Weather Forecast Office and are usually issued six to twenty-four hours in advance of expected flood potential. In Canada, a Heavy Rainfall Warning has a similar meaning.
Flood Watch/Warning - General or areal flooding of streets, low-lying areas, urban storm drains, creeks and small streams is occurring, imminent, or highly likely. Flood warnings are issued for flooding that occurs more than 6 hours after the excessive rainfall. These warnings are issued on a county by county basis by the local Weather Forecast Office and are generally in effect for 6 to 12 hours.
Winter Storm Watch/Warning - Hazardous winter weather conditions that pose a threat to life and/or property are occurring, imminent, or highly likely. The generic term, winter storm warning, is used for a combination of two or more of the following winter weather events; heavy snow, freezing rain, sleet and strong winds.
High Wind Watch/Warning - Sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) or greater for a duration of one hour or longer or frequent gusts to 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater.
Emergency Alerts
Public safety officials use timely and reliable systems to alert you and your family in the event of natural or man-made disasters. This page describes different warning alerts you can receive and the types of devices that receive the alerts.
Wireless Emergency Alerts
During an emergency, alert and warning officials need to provide the public with life-saving information quickly. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs), made available through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) infrastructure, are just one of the ways public safety officials can quickly and effectively alert and warn the public about serious emergencies.
What you need to know about WEAs:
- WEAs can be sent by state and local public safety officials, the National Weather Service, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the President of the United States
- WEAs can be issued for three alert categories – imminent threat, AMBER, and presidential
- WEAs look like text messages, but are designed to get your attention and alert you with a unique sound and vibration, both repeated twice
- WEAs are no more than 90 characters, and will include the type and time of the alert, any action you should take, as well as the agency issuing the alert
- WEAs are not affected by network congestion and will not disrupt texts, calls, or data sessions that are in progress
- Mobile users are not charged for receiving WEAs and there is no need to subscribe
- To ensure your device is WEA-capable, check with your service provider
Visit the FEMA Media Library and download these tools:
- Visit the FEMA Library to download Wireless Emergency Alerts PSA (:30)
View "Wireless Emergency Alerts PSA (:30)" on Youtube.
- Facts and FAQS on Wireless Emergency Alerts
- Images, and videos on Wireless Emergency Alerts
- For Kids: Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and Word Search Puzzle
- For Educators: Wireless Emergency Alerts Instructional Materials
- Online Training Courses
Emergency Alert System
- The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), is a modernization and integration of the nation's existing and future alert and warning systems, technologies, and infrastructure.
- The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is a national public warning system that requires broadcasters, satellite digital audio service and direct broadcast satellite providers, cable television systems, and wireless cable systems to provide the President with a communications capability to address the American people within 10 minutes during a national emergency.
- EAS may also be used by state and local authorities, in cooperation with the broadcast community, to deliver important emergency information, such as weather information, imminent threats, AMBER alerts, and local incident information targeted to specific areas.
- The President has sole responsibility for determining when the national-level EAS will be activated. FEMA is responsible for national-level EAS tests and exercises.
- EAS is also used when all other means of alerting the public are unavailable, providing an added layer of resiliency to the suite of available emergency communication tools.
Emergency Alert System fact sheet
NOAA Weather Radio
NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information from the nearest National Weather Service office.
- NWR broadcasts official warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- It also broadcasts alerts of non-weather emergencies such as national security, natural, environmental, and public safety through the Emergency Alert System.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 Storm Team. Patrick Dennis, Brian Fowler, Neil Shaw, and Skip Kordas are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 Storm Team app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.