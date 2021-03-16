SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe weather is still possible for the remainder of Tuesday night according to the Storm Prediction Center. Hail and gusty winds would be the major problem areas.
The risk increases on Wednesday and includes strong tornadoes over the eastern half of the area.
The storm system responsible for this forecast was just moving into the Texas panhandle late Tuesday evening.
Here's the forecast timeline:
Showers and storms are possible near sunrise across north Texas up into Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Storms are forecast to spread into most of the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour.
Storms could intensify as they proceed through south Arkansas and north Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.
The rain is projected to move away by evening.
Rain amounts could exceed three quarters of an inch.
