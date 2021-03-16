Severe Risk for Tuesday Night
Severe Risk for Tuesday Night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe weather is still possible for the remainder of Tuesday night according to the Storm Prediction Center.  Hail and gusty winds would be the major problem areas.

Severe Risk for Wednesday

The risk increases on Wednesday and includes strong tornadoes over the eastern half of the area.

Next Weather Maker as of late Tuesday Evening

The storm system responsible for this forecast was just moving into the Texas panhandle late Tuesday evening.

Here's the forecast timeline:

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

Showers and storms are possible near sunrise across north Texas up into Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Noon Wednesday Forecast

Storms are forecast to spread into most of the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour.

5 PM Wednesday Forecast

Storms could intensify as they proceed through south Arkansas and north Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.

10 PM Wednesday Forecast

The rain is projected to move away by evening.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could exceed three quarters of an inch.

