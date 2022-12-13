SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecasted, a line of storms pushed into the ArkLaTex Tuesday, bringing with it a string of watches and warnings. At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City area was under a tornado warning with two confirmed tornadoes southwest of the city. By 5:45 p.m., all of the warnings in the region were allowed to expire.
In southwest Caddo Parish there are reports of people missing and injured and manufactured homes destroyed on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
Caddo Sheriff's deputies said the damage is in the area of Lareta Street in Keithville’s Pecan Farms. That's where a radar-indicated tornado touched down as a storm cell entered Louisiana and raced to the northeast.
Several structures were damaged and some are even leveled. Electrical lines and trees were also knocked down.
One woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries and two people are missing. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams, fireman, and volunteers are searching through debris and the area for the missing people. Other Caddo deputies continue to check the welfare of citizens from house to house.
Scattered reports of damage were reported in some areas including in Elysian Fields in Harrison County, Texas. There's damage in what's called the Golden Farm at FM 451 and Old Town Road. The roof is damaged on a home there and pillars on the back porch were ripped off. Siding and doors were torn off two nearby shop buildings. Some of that debris was tossed into an adjacent pond. Fortunately nobody was hurt. Several 100 year old walnut trees on the property were badly damaged and likely will not survive.
The Storm Prediction Center had the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an enhanced risk of severe storms. The threats included gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding.
Officials in Texarkana were concerned about flash flooding in the US 59 and I-30 area as heavy rain fell.
At one point Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Ft. Worth took over Shreveport operations because a tornado passed too close to the Shreveport office which prevented the collection of accurate information.
The KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team also placed the region under a Yellow Weather Alert early Tuesday before bumping it up to a Red Weather Alert by the afternoon.
By late morning, after the first watches and warnings were issued, a number of area schools began releasing students early due to the storms.
