SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
Caddo Sheriff's deputies said the damage is in the area of Lareta Street in Keithville’s Pecan Farms. That's where a radar-indicated tornado touched down as a storm cell entered Louisiana and raced to the northeast.
"He had to show us where the house used to be," Prator said of the man whose wife and child were in the house.
Deputies Tuesday night and early Wednesday were walking by flashlight through grids 10 feet wide in search of the two.
Prator estimates 20 or more houses were severely damaged. But he said that number could change as they assess the area.
"There are pads where houses used to be and we’re looking for the house," Prator said.
Deputies are going house-by-house checking for any occupants. Cadaver dogs also will be used in the search, as well as a drone that will use a heat-detecting device to locate any individuals who may be trapped in the strewn debris.
Search teams are having to maneuver through downed electrical lines and trees, Prator said.
Anyone who suffered damage to their home from the storm in Caddo Parish is urged to report it to the Caddo Sheriff's Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Division. Please call Deputy Director Robert Jump at (318) 675-2255 to report the damage and receive information on how to recover from the storm.
Scattered reports of damage were reported in some areas including in Elysian Fields in Harrison County, Texas. There's damage in what's called the Golden Farm at FM 451 and Old Town Road. The roof is damaged on a home there and pillars on the back porch were ripped off. Siding and doors were torn off two nearby shop buildings. Some of that debris was tossed into an adjacent pond. Fortunately nobody was hurt. Several 100 year old walnut trees on the property were badly damaged and likely will not survive.
The Storm Prediction Center had the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an enhanced risk of severe storms. The threats included gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding.
Officials in Texarkana were concerned about flash flooding in the US 59 and I-30 area as heavy rain fell.
At one point Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Ft. Worth took over Shreveport operations because a tornado passed too close to the Shreveport office which prevented the collection of accurate information.
