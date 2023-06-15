QUEEN CITY, Texas -- A tornado Wednesday afternoon has left a two-story building in shreds and cars damaged on U.S. Highway 59 between Queen City and Domino.
Cass County authorities also say trees and power lines were downed, and homes also were damaged.
RELATED ARTICLE - J-Star Ministries to feed, bring supplies to residents impacted by Cass County tornado
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just before 1 p.m. A survey team visited the damage sites later in the afternoon and confirmed a tornado of at least EF-2 hit the area.
The suspected tornado was in a small cluster of storms that started circulating as it passed through the area. It's believed to have hit the Atlanta, Texas, area first, trapping a man inside his RV at the Atlanta State Park. He was not seriously injured.
The high winds then moved through a wooded area and onto Highway 59 where a business, Kopper Queen City Shop, that grinds railroad ties, was heavily damaged.
KTBS viewer Cindy Woods of Atlanta, Texas, captured some of the storm's aftermath, showing Kopper's two-story, metal-sided building in shreds. It's roof and most of the walls are missing. The iron metal frame is exposed.
Several mobile homes next door to the business were hit by downed trees.
Firefighters responded to a handful of vehicles that were blown off the highway and into the median. No major injuries were reported, firefighters said.