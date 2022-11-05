Stitt tornado tour

IDABEL, Okla. - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's heartbroken after seeing the tornado damage in the Idabel area Saturday morning.

He says he's declaring a State of Emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state.

McCurtain County EMS Director Cody McDaniel confirmed to KTBS 3 News that there was at least one fatality in his region.

