IDABEL, Okla. - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's heartbroken after seeing the tornado damage in the Idabel area Saturday morning.
A heartbreaking site touring Idabel this morning. 100+ homes and businesses destroyed from last night's storm.— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) November 5, 2022
I will declare a state of emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state.
Pray for all those affected. pic.twitter.com/ZEXKChUQ2j
McCurtain County EMS Director Cody McDaniel confirmed to KTBS 3 News that there was at least one fatality in his region.
