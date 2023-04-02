SHREVEPORT, La. - A powerful band of storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Sunday evening bringing high winds, hail, and a tornado warning. It prompted a Red Weather Alert by the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team.
Wind gusts of up to 73 mph were recorded just before 8 p.m. at Shreveport Regional Airport.
Hail reports came in from East Texas into the Shreveport area. There are also unconfirmed reports of wind damage in Harrison County.
At 8 p.m., SWEPCO was reporting more than 9,000 outages across the area.
When severe storms roll in, power outages are likely.
