HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage.
The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st Street and made its way parallel to South Pine destroying homes, cars the Volunteer Fire Department along with two fire trucks.
The town also put a curfew in place until 8 a.m. Saturday.