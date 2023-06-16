SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature whipped up a powerful storm early Friday with winds of up to 80 mph as the system pushed through the Shreveport-Bossier City area leaving a trail of destruction.
The National Weather Service-Shreveport activated a severe thunderstorm warning as the weather pushed in from the west into Louisiana.
While a tornado warning was never issued, KTBS 3 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Dennis said during a live breaking weather report that the intensity of this storm could be compared to a tornado.
The vast majority of damage reports seems to be road hazards with downed trees littering the ground, making it difficult and even dangerous for drivers. KTBS 3 found a number of trees down in South Highland. Also, reports of trees on homes in the area of Dixie Garden Drive and Haynes Avenue.
Neighbors were also out clearing debris in the Long Lake Subdivision in South Shreveport.
There were a couple of unconfirmed reports of trees that had fallen on homes in some areas.
Meanwhile, SWEPCO was reporting more than 218,000 outages across the region at 5 a.m. Most of the outages are in Caddo and Bossier parishes in northwest Louisiana and Harrison and Gregg counties in east Texas.
Click here for the very latest KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team. Patrick Dennis, Brian Fowler, Neal Shaw, and Skip Kordas are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.