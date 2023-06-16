Southfield and Creswell

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature whipped up a powerful storm early Friday with winds of up to 80 mph as the system pushed through the Shreveport-Bossier City area leaving a trail of destruction.

The National Weather Service-Shreveport activated a severe thunderstorm warning as the weather pushed in from the west into Louisiana.

While a tornado warning was never issued, KTBS 3 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Dennis said during a live breaking weather report that the intensity of this storm could be compared to a tornado.

Broadmoor tree down

Broadmoor neighborhood (courtesy: Allie Hunt)

The vast majority of damage reports seems to be road hazards with downed trees littering the ground, making it difficult and even dangerous for drivers. KTBS 3 found a number of trees down in South Highland. Also, reports of trees on homes in the area of Dixie Garden Drive and Haynes Avenue.

Dixie Garden Drive

Dixie Garden Drive (courtesy: Brandon Dodson)

Neighbors were also out clearing debris in the Long Lake Subdivision in South Shreveport.

Long Lake Subdivision

Long Lake Subdivision
Long Lake Subdivision

Long Lake Subdivision

There were a couple of unconfirmed reports of trees that had fallen on homes in some areas.

water

At Slattery Boulevard and Highland Avenue, water could be seen bubbling up from a storm drain.

Meanwhile, SWEPCO was reporting more than 218,000 outages across the region at 5 a.m. Most of the outages are in Caddo and Bossier parishes in northwest Louisiana and Harrison and Gregg counties in east Texas.

Broadmoor neighborhood

(courtesy: Allie Hunt)

