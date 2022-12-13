SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecasted, a line of storms pushed into the ArkLaTex Tuesday, bringing with it a string of watches and warnings. At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City area was under a tornado warning with two confirmed tornadoes southwest of the city. By 5:45 p.m., all of the warnings in the region were allowed to expire.
In southwest Caddo Parish there are reports of manufactured homes destroyed on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
As the sun set, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies were going door-to-door looking for those who may have been injured in the tornado in the Four Forks area.
The area has been secured and deputies are not letting anyone into the area. At least one person was injured and taken by ambulance to a Shreveport hospital.
Deputies say a number of homes have been leveled and others received heavy damage.
Authorities are searching for other possible victims of the storm.
Major destruction in the Four Forks Louisiana area #LAWX #tornado @LiveStormsMedia pic.twitter.com/jmtq9fxIPV— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 13, 2022
Scattered reports of damage were reported in some areas including in Elysian Fields in Harrison County, Texas. There's damage in what's called the Golden Farm at FM 451 and Old Town Road. The roof is damaged on a home there and pillars on the back porch were ripped off. Siding and doors were torn off two nearby shop buildings. Some of that debris was tossed into an adjacent pond. Fortunately nobody was hurt. Several 100 year old walnut trees on the property were badly damaged and likely will not survive.
The Storm Prediction Center had the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an enhanced risk of severe storms. The threats included gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding.
Officials in Texarkana were concerned about flash flooding in the US 59 and I-30 area as heavy rain fell.
At one point Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Ft. Worth took over Shreveport operations because a tornado passed too close to the Shreveport office which prevented the collection of accurate information.
The KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team also placed the region under a Yellow Weather Alert early Tuesday before bumping it up to a Red Weather Alert by the afternoon.
By late morning, after the first watches and warnings were issued, a number of area schools began releasing students early due to the storms.
