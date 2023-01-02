SHREVEPORT, La. - Violent weather capped off the long New Year's weekend across the ArkLaTex.
The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under an enhanced risk of severe storms. High winds, tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain are possible. A flood watch is in effect from through Tuesday morning. Rain totals could add up to a few inches or more during this period.
The KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert early Monday and watches and warnings were soon issued by the National Weather Service Shreveport with the first tornado warning coming in for Sabine Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Some area college campuses closed early in anticipation of severe weather.
