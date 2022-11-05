IDABEL, Okla. - The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in the Idabel, Ok. area for people affected by Friday night's tornado. They now have a safe to rest, get snacks and water, pick up cleanup supplies, charge a cell phone, and start getting information about Red Cross and partner agency services for recovery.
The shelter is located at Bypass Church of Christ, 120 W Lincoln Road in Idabel. The Red Cross keeps shelters open as long as they are needed, and all are welcome. We have posted shelter information on our Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Gov. Kevin Stitt says he will declare a State of Emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state.