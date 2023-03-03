SHREVEPORT, La. - Insurance agents across north Louisiana are preparing for claims from Thursday's severe weather.
Here are some tips before and after filing your claim.
- Document damage by taking photos
- If you make temporary repairs to prevent further damage, keep your receipts, so you’ll have a record for reimbursements.
- While there are many good contractors in the state, please be wary of those going door-to-door who might try to capitalize on the storm
- Don’t pay anything up front
- Get everything in writing
- Get references and a physical business address of the contractor
- Do not accept an offer for a contractor to pay your deductible as an incentive to get your business