SHREVEPORT, La. - Insurance agents across north Louisiana are preparing for claims from Thursday's severe weather.

Here are some tips before and after filing your claim.

  • Document damage by taking photos
  • If you make temporary repairs to prevent further damage, keep your receipts, so you’ll have a record for reimbursements.
  • While there are many good contractors in the state, please be wary of those going door-to-door who might try to capitalize on the storm
  • Don’t pay anything up front
  • Get everything in writing
  • Get references and a physical business address of the contractor
  • Do not accept an offer for a contractor to pay your deductible as an incentive to get your business
