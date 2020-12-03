SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance in southern Arizona as shown on the water vapor image Thursday evening is forecast to move into the ArkLaTex late Saturday night.
The disturbance is expected to cross the area after midnight and then depart Sunday morning.
This weather feature may wring out some moisture in the form of showers over the ArkLaTex.
Forecast rain amounts are projected to be on the light side.
Good news...the rest of the weekend and next week look nice with highs in the 60s.
