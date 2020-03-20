Next Weather Maker as of Friday evening
Next Weather Maker as of Friday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was located in southern California late Friday evening.

Next Weather Maker by Sunday Morning

It's expected to arrive in the ArkLaTex by Sunday.  This weather feature could bring another round of rain to our area.

Here is the forecast timeline

Saturday Morning Forecast

The weekend starts out cool and dry with temperatures in the 40s to 50s.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

It remains pleasant through Saturday afternoon.  Temperatures top out in the 60s.

Saturday Evening Forecast

The rain rolls back in Saturday evening from the south.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday morning looks soggy and cool.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

A warm front moves through the area Sunday afternoon warming us into the 60s and 70s.  Showers continue during that time.

Forecast Rain Amounts for this Weekend

Forecast rain amounts are expected to be about a half inch or less.

