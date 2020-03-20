SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was located in southern California late Friday evening.
It's expected to arrive in the ArkLaTex by Sunday. This weather feature could bring another round of rain to our area.
Here is the forecast timeline
The weekend starts out cool and dry with temperatures in the 40s to 50s.
It remains pleasant through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures top out in the 60s.
The rain rolls back in Saturday evening from the south.
Sunday morning looks soggy and cool.
A warm front moves through the area Sunday afternoon warming us into the 60s and 70s. Showers continue during that time.
Forecast rain amounts are expected to be about a half inch or less.
Stay tuned to Meteorologist Neil Shaw on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App and the KTBS 3 Now devices for forecast updates this weekend.