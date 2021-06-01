SHREVEPORT, La. - May was ranked as the 13th wettest month at the Shreveport National Weather Service since 1871. The weather service received just over nine and a half inches of rain which was double the average.
Idabel also had a very wet month according to Steve Carter, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher and National Weather Service Cooperative Observer. May ended up the 4th wettest since 1907 with 11.33 inches.
Central sections of the ArkLaTex also had more than double the average rainfall for the 5th month of 2021. Averages are for comparison from the National Weather Service.
Mark Potter in Bossier City emptied his gauge several times last month collecting nearly 12 inches.
Toledo Bend was equally as wet. Debbie Johnson in Center had over a foot of rain!
Thank you weather watchers for the information.
If you would like to report your rainfall to us, register here. Then, send us your data.