SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong weather disturbance with a surface cold front moved into the ArkLaTex early Monday bringing heavy rain.  Here are the rain totals according to the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers.

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals

Jason Patterson had one of the highest totals in the northern part of the ArkLaTex with 2.15 inches.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Reports

Barb Luchak in Lakeport, Texas received over 3 inches.  Lennie Vowell in Karnack was next up with 2.93 inches.

Metro Weather Watcher Rain Totals

In the metro area, both Celia Frazier in Benton and Neil Shaw in Shreveport had about 2 inches.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals

Down south, there was quite a range in rain amounts.  Bob Baker in Carthage measured 1.74 inches.  Greg Petrus in Melrose, Louisiana just had .01 inches.

