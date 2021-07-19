SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong weather disturbance with a surface cold front moved into the ArkLaTex early Monday bringing heavy rain. Here are the rain totals according to the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers.
Jason Patterson had one of the highest totals in the northern part of the ArkLaTex with 2.15 inches.
Barb Luchak in Lakeport, Texas received over 3 inches. Lennie Vowell in Karnack was next up with 2.93 inches.
In the metro area, both Celia Frazier in Benton and Neil Shaw in Shreveport had about 2 inches.
Down south, there was quite a range in rain amounts. Bob Baker in Carthage measured 1.74 inches. Greg Petrus in Melrose, Louisiana just had .01 inches.
