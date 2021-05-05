SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next significant weather maker was located in the eastern Pacific ocean as of Wednesday evening.
This system is forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Mother's Day. Here is the timeline:
Showers are possible near the I-30 corridor Sunday morning.
Rain may spread east over Arkansas by noon.
Showers and storms are possible over much of the area that afternoon.
Rain could last into the evening.
Amounts may get up there near an inch.
The severe weather potential is uncertain according to the Storm Prediction Center. Stay tuned for updates.
