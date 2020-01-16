Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from early Thursday morning
SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front moved through early this morning causing heavy downpours especially along the I-20 corridor from east Texas into northwest Louisiana.  Some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher rain totals exceeded 3 inches in these areas.  Here are the totals:

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher rain totals ranged from .14 inches in Redwater according to Chuck Kamm to a half inch in Doddridge as reported by Jimmy Norton.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Rain totals really skyrocketed near the I-20 corridor especially in east Texas!  June Jones in Elysian Fields had 3.5 inches overnight followed by Edwin Christian in Scottsville with 3.20 inches.

Metro Shreveport/Bossier City Weather Watcher Reports

Metro area amounts varied from a half inch in Benton according to Molly Rankin to almost 3 inches in Bossier City as reported by Mark Potter.

Snowy South Bossier City (courtesy of KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Mark Potter)

Mr. Potter also sent a picture in showing snowy weather in south Bossier two years ago on this date.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Southern sections had considerably less rainfall today.  Amounts vary from a trace as shown by Lisa Keith in Campti to 1.61 inches in Ringgold as per Michelle Gullette's data.

Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your data.  Join our ever expanding group by registering here.  Then, send us your data.

