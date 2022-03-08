SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Doppler Radar showed most of the ArkLaTex covered by rain around the lunch hour on Tuesday.
The Shreveport National Weather Service indicated that the rain added up to three quarters of an inch at the Regional Airport.
Around the rest of the ArkLaTex, rain totals were light near the I-30 corridor and heavy down in Toledo Bend.
Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher rain reports:
Northern section rain totals ranged from a tenth of an inch in Fulton to an inch in Summerfield, Louisiana. Both Tommy Lowe in Fulton and Chuck Kamm in Redwater received sleet at the onset of the precipitation event! No accumulations were noted.
Rainfall amounts close to the I-20 corridor ranged from a half inch to an inch and a third. Dave Armstrong in Mansfield indicated 1.35 inches by late afternoon.
Metro Shreveport/Bossier had significant accumulations. Robert Parker in Bossier City picked up the highest amount of 1.25 inches followed by Ronnie Hull in Southern Hills with just over an inch.
Highest rain totals were in Toledo Bend. Amounts added up over an inch in most areas. Highest was recorded by Greg Petrus in Melrose, Louisiana with 1.67 inches. Debbie Johnson in Center was a close second with 1.60 inches.
Thanks Weather Watchers for the information and representing your part of the ArkLaTex. If you would like to join our ever growing group, register here and then send us your weather information.