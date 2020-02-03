SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather makers keep the ArkLaTex soggy through midday Wednesday.
Even a light wintry mix is possible early Thursday...although no significant accumulations are forecast.
As for severe weather, there is only a marginal risk at this time according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers start the day Tuesday.
Thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.
Both continue into early Wednesday.
Then, a cold rain lasts into the afternoon before tapering off by evening.
Projected rain amounts may exceed an inch over parts of the area.
The tail end of the storm brings light rain showers or a wintry mix early Thursday. Again, a major winter storm is not anticipated due to a drying atmosphere and warm ground.
Finally, clearing arrives later in the day.
