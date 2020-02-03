Next Weather Makers for the ArkLaTex as of Monday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather makers keep the ArkLaTex soggy through midday Wednesday.

Snow Accumulation Forecast

Even a light wintry mix is possible early Thursday...although no significant accumulations are forecast.

Severe Weather Threat for Tuesday PM

As for severe weather, there is only a marginal risk at this time according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Showers start the day Tuesday.

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Both continue into early Wednesday.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Then, a cold rain lasts into the afternoon before tapering off by evening.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Projected rain amounts may exceed an inch over parts of the area.

Thursday Morning Forecast

The tail end of the storm brings light rain showers or a wintry mix early Thursday.  Again, a major winter storm is not anticipated due to a drying atmosphere and warm ground.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Finally, clearing arrives later in the day.

