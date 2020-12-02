SHREVEPORT, La. - Passing showers kept the ArkLaTex soggy for most of Wednesday. Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher rain amounts.
Northern parts of the area had a few rain totals near or better than an inch. These include Robert Morris in De Queen with .99 inches, Paul Piccola in Hughes Springs with 1.36 inches and Brian Loper in Atlanta, Texas with 1.08 inches.
Lenny Vowell in Karnack, Texas led the central areas with 1.29 inches. Ronnie Vail in Ruston had the least amount with a trace.
In the metro Shreveport/Bossier area, Molly Rankin in Benton received the most rainfall with eight tenths. Mike Lyles had a little less with a half inch.
Rainfall intensity was less down toward Toledo Bend. Amounts ranged from a trace in Melrose, Louisiana according to Greg Petrus to over three quarters of a an inch in Joaquin, Texas as measured by Larry Rymal.
