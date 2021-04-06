SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring has sprung in the 4-state area. It seems to be a very popular time compared to the arctic blast we experienced in February. Usually, this time of year brings heat, humidity, lots and lots of pollen, storms plus a whole lot of rain.
This time around, La Nina may allow all of the above except for the rain.
In fact, a rather strong drought has developed over the western US.
The weather regime seems to be following La Nina conditions.
And the forecast calls for continued dry conditions into early summer.
Above average warmth is also expected.
River flooding may be at a minimum this time around. For more on how to handle river flooding, go to FEMA.
Finally, severe weather may be a little more frequent in our area due to La Nina. The storm track may lie just north of our area keeping us in the warm sector.
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.