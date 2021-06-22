SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front brought unseasonably cool and dry weather to the ArkLaTex on Tuesday.
At the Shreveport National Weather Service, the high was 87 with lots of sunshine. Average this time of year is 92.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers all measured highs in the 80s. Here are some of their reports.
Thomas Ware in Emerson Arkansas had the cool spot with a high of 80 degrees. He was followed by Wayne Hatfield in Homer with 81.
The warmest was 89 in Belleview according to Bob Fentress.
After a cool start, expect a warm up into the 90s for Wednesday afternoon.
Get weather updates all Wednesday morning long with Meteorologist Brian Fowler.