SHREVEPORT, La. - Temperatures soared into the 70s on Thursday. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a high of 75. Average is 59 and the record was 81.
Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured highs in the 70s or close to it. Here are some of their results:
North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Highs made it into the 60s and 70s. For example, Tommy Lowe in Fulton, Arkansas registered 76!
Central parts of the area were also quite warm. Average is 59 for this time of the year. Edwin Christian in Crossroads, Texas had 75. Ronnie Vail in Ruston was not too far off the 70 degree mark with 68.
The metro area was very warm for this time of year. The average on Thursday from the reports was about 73 degrees. Bob Fentress in Belleview was there. Mike Lyles in Shreveport had 74.
The warmest weather as might be expected was south of I-20. Bob Baker in Carthage measured 77. Average for this date is 62.
Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your ArkLaTex representation on our maps.