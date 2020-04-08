SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system near Los Angeles Wednesday evening is forecast to bring showers and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon and evening.
Some of the thunderstorms could be severe according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain is projected to move into the area midday Saturday.
Periods of showers and storms are expected late that afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. Hail could occur with some of the stronger thunderstorms.
The severe weather threat may increase after midnight Saturday night as a surface low moves through. All modes of bad weather are possible including tornadoes.
The storm begins moving away from the area Easter morning. The rain tapers off.
Skies start clearing early Easter afternoon.
Sunshine and temperatures near 80 are possible late in the day.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed an inch.
