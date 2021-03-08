SHREVEPORT, La. - The next significant weather maker for the ArkLaTex was approaching the Pacific Northwest Monday evening.
The Jet Stream Forecast brings this system close to the ArkLaTex next weekend especially on Sunday.
The surface forecast has possible thunderstorms on Sunday. Some could be severe. This outlook is preliminary as timing and intensity of the system could change over the next several days.
Stay tuned for updates.
