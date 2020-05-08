SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms rolled through the ArkLaTex early today leaving wind damage and lots of rain. Amounts exceeded a few inches in a short period of time.
The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded 2.08 inches this morning putting the river city up to almost 30 inches so far this year...about 10 inches above average.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers recorded some big downpours today. Here are their totals:
Paul Piccola in Hughes Springs had the most in northern sections with 2.42 inches.
Michael Price in Keithville registered almost 3 inches. Dave Armstrong was a close runner up with 2.54 in Mansfield.
Shreveport/Bossier were soggy too. Most everyone had 2 inches or better except Skip Kordas in north Bossier City. His gauge only registered an inch.
The southern part of the ArkLaTex was soggy too even with the storms weakening. Greg Petrus in Melrose had 2.60 inches.
Thank you weather watchers for braving the elements early today.