SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms with heavy rain rolled through the ArkLaTex late Monday night. Some areas saw close to 3 inches of rain in a very short period of time.
Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher rain totals.
North ArkLaTex rain totals ranged from about an inch in Atlanta, Texas as reported by Bryan Loper to nearly 3 inches in Fulton according to Tommy Lowe.
Farther south, rainfall wasn't as heavy, but still on the significant side. Amounts varied from nearly 4 tenths in Ruston as reported by Ronnie Vail to over 2 inches in Homer measured by Wayne Hatfield.
Bob Fentress in Bellevue had the highest rain total in the metro area at 2.24 inches. Ronnie Hull had the least at .84 inches.
South ArkLaTex rainfall measurements varied from a half inch in Stonewall as reported by Kay Berry to 2.50 inches in Toledo Town according to Jerry Dupont.
Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your information. To represent your part of the ArkLaTex, join our group here and then send us your data.