SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from early Monday showed a line of storms with a bowing segment near the Lake Bistineau and Ringgold areas.
This part of the storm line pushed out 40 knot or about 45 mph winds according to Brandi Richardson at the Shreveport National Weather Service.
She also indicated that the wet soil from last week's big rains probably contributed to the downed trees reported near Lake Bistineau.
Michelle Gullette, our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher from near Ringgold said the storms knocked out power at her house at around 4:30 a.m.
SWEPCO crews were busy later that morning restoring power.
Rain amounts were high in a few locations. Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports.
Robert Morris our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher in DeQueen, Arkansas had the highest rain total in northern sections with almost an inch.
Edwin Christian registered .83 inches in Crossroads, Texas...one of the heaviest amounts in central sections.
Totals across the Shreveport/Bossier City area ranged from near a half inch in Benton according to Jeff Moody to an inch and a third in Bossier City as reported by Robert Parker.
Southern sections had top honors. John Henry in Coushatta was at 2 inches followed by Jim Ebarb at 1.50 inches.
