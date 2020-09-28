Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image from early Monday
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image from early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from early Monday showed a line of storms with a bowing segment near the Lake Bistineau and Ringgold areas.

Brandi Richardson, Shreveport National Weather Service Meteorologist

This part of the storm line pushed out 40 knot or about 45 mph winds according to Brandi Richardson at the Shreveport National Weather Service.

Storm Damage from near Lake Bistineau on Monday morning

She also indicated that the wet soil from last week's big rains probably contributed to the downed trees reported near Lake Bistineau.

KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Michelle Gullette from Ringgold

Michelle Gullette, our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher from near Ringgold said the storms knocked out power at her house at around 4:30 a.m.

SWEPCO crews working near Ringgold Monday morning

SWEPCO crews were busy later that morning restoring power.

Rain amounts were high in a few locations.  Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports.

North ArkLaTex Rain Amounts

Robert Morris our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher in DeQueen, Arkansas had the highest rain total in northern sections with almost an inch.

Central ArkLaTex Rain Amounts

Edwin Christian registered .83 inches in Crossroads, Texas...one of the heaviest amounts in central sections.

Metro Rain Amounts

Totals across the Shreveport/Bossier City area ranged from near a half inch in Benton according to Jeff Moody to an inch and a third in Bossier City as reported by Robert Parker.

South ArkLaTex Rain Totals

Southern sections had top honors.  John Henry in Coushatta was at 2 inches followed by Jim Ebarb at 1.50 inches.

