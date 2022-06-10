Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from Friday Morning
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from Friday Morning

SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy rainfall occurred over much of the ArkLaTex on Friday morning.  Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports:

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals
Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals
Metro ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals
South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals

Thanks weather watchers for your representation.  To join our group, register here and then send us your data.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments