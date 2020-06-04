SHREVEPORT, La. - Mid summer like heat was felt across the ArkLaTex today. Afternoon temperatures were in the low to mid 90s which is average in early August.
The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded 91 which is about 3 degrees above average. No records were set.
Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher high temperatures:
Highs ranged from the high 80s to the mid 90s over northern sections. Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR registered 96.
Central sections were mostly in the 90s. Edwin Christian in Crossroads, TX recorded 91 for the warmest.
Around the metro area, readings were well in the 90s. Bob Fentress in Belleview had 96 degrees followed by Mike Lyles with 95.
Toledo Bend was rather toasty too. Danny Green in Huxley, TX had a high of 97 degrees. Greg Petrus in Melrose, LA was at 94. Even Troy Webb in Noble, LA measured the low 90s.
Thanks Weather Watchers for your information.
