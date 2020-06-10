SHREVEPORT, La. - A ridge of high pressure behind Cristobal and another storm system brought dry and stable air to the ArkLaTex today.
Looks like that dry weather pattern will stick around through the weekend. In other words, the rain chance stays low for several days.
Temperatures will be cool at night with lows in the 50s-60s. Daytime readings should slowly rise into the 90s.
