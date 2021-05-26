TEXARKANA, Tx. - Very efficient, tropical downpours pounded Bowie county early Wednesday with rainfall rates of 4-5 inches/hour.
As a result, National Weather Service Dual Pol Doppler Radar rainfall estimates were in the 6 to 8 inch range just west of Texarkana.
KTBS 3 Weather Watcher rain reports were in the 2 to 5 inch range across northeast Texas. Largest amount was in Redwater, TX according to Chuck Kamm at 4.82 inches.
A strong weather disturbance moving in from central Texas was responsible.
It tapped into a warm and humid atmosphere and was aided by a strong low level jet to unleash the heavy downpours. Saturated soil from recent rains promoted the rapid runoff or flash flooding.
