SHREVEPORT, La. - Clouds are visible year round in the ArkLaTex. They come in various sizes and shapes. Some are composed of water, others ice and some contain both.
Cumulus clouds are the most common due to our warm and humid climate. They look like cotton balls and are made of water.
Strato-Cumulus cover or blanket the sky. These are common in the Spring.
Towering cumulus or Cumulus Congestus can produce light rain.
Mid level clouds show up quite often in the cooler months of the year. A few examples: Alto-Cumulus and Alto-Stratus. These hover at about 10 to 15,000 feet and are made of both water and ice.
Alto-Cumulus look like regular cumulus. They are just higher up.
Alto-Stratus cover the sky. Both can produce light rain, sleet or snow.
Cirrus clouds are the thin and wispy types made of ice crystals. These reside at altitudes where commercial jets fly...20-35,000 feet up.
Cirro-Stratus clouds blanket the sky.
Cirro-Cumulus clouds look like tiny Cumulus but are made of ice crystals.
These clouds don't produce precipitation.
Nimbostratus clouds are synonymous with precipitation from rain to snow.
Cumulonimbus are thunderstorm clouds. They can grow to over 50,000 feet up in the atmosphere. They bring thunder, lightning, heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and even tornadoes.
Fast moving lines of thunderstorms can form a shelf cloud on the front side. Humid air feeding the storms rides up and over the shelf.
On the back side of the line of storms, Mammatus clouds sometimes develop.
Severe weather is common with these type clouds.
Rotating Cumulonimbus are called Super Cells. Tornadoes can develop from these in the rain free base.
The process starts with the lowering of the rain free base. This is a wall cloud.
This could be followed by a funnel cloud.
If this rotating cloud touches the ground, then it becomes a tornado.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.