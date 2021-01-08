Organized severe weather can happen anytime in the ArkLaTex, but is more common in the spring and the fall. Fall is our second severe weather season. It may not be as potent as spring, but still can produce disastrous results like in October 2009 when an EF-2 tornado tore through Shreveport and Bossier City.
It starts with a strong jet stream. This river of wind high in the atmosphere roams the world. The temperature contrast from a very cold arctic to relatively warm equator produces a fast moving stream.
The Rocky Mountains sometimes cause the jet to dive south over the plains forming a trough.
This set up can pull very unstable...warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and set into motion the genesis of severe storm systems that batter the ArkLaTex.
Another example of a second severe weather season event was the December 3rd, 1978 deadly tornado that struck Bossier City.
