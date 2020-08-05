SHREVEPORT, La. - Today's rain maker in the ArkLaTex developed over the mountains of Colorado yesterday.
It then dissipated over Toledo Bend this evening.
Rain amounts varied. Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports.
Northern ArkLaTex rain amounts ranged from barely enough to measure in Redwater, TX according to Chuck Kamm to two thirds of an inch in Hughes Springs as measured by Paul Piccola.
Central area rain measurements were on the light side. Lenny Vowell in Karnack registered nearly a tenth of an inch.
Chris Marsiglia, Robert Parker and Mark Potter all reported over a half inch this afternoon in the Shreveport/Bossier metro area. Mike Lyles had the least at just under two tenths.
Amounts really varied south of I-20 toward Toledo Bend! Both Bob Baker in Carthage and Jerry Dupont near Toledo Bend registered a trace. On the other hand, Nancy Edwards in Jamestown received more than enough with 2.50 inches!
Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your reports.
