Flooding Near Robeline (Barry Howard)
Flooding Near Robeline (Barry Howard)

Flooding rain fell over Sabine and Natchitoches parishes today.  This photo comes from KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Barry Howard.  Nearly 8 inches of rain occurred at the time.

Flooding over Highway 6 in Sabine Parish (Barry Howard)

This photo shows HWY 6 on the way to Natchitoches under water.

Shreveport NWS Rainfall Estimate for Toledo Bend on 5/20/2020

The Shreveport National Weather Service Dual Pol Radar estimated over a foot of rain in eastern Sabine and western Natchitoches parishes.

Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers recorded much less rainfall:

Toledo Bend Rain Totals from the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers

Toledo Bend totals were at almost 4 inches according to Jerry Dupont near Many.

Central ArkLaTex Rainfall
Metro Rain Amounts

The rest of the ArkLaTex received hardly any rainfall in comparison except for Mike Lyles in Shreveport with 1.22 inches.

Thanks everyone for your information.  If you would like to join our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher program, just sign up here and send us your data.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments