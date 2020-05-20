Flooding rain fell over Sabine and Natchitoches parishes today. This photo comes from KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Barry Howard. Nearly 8 inches of rain occurred at the time.
This photo shows HWY 6 on the way to Natchitoches under water.
The Shreveport National Weather Service Dual Pol Radar estimated over a foot of rain in eastern Sabine and western Natchitoches parishes.
Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers recorded much less rainfall:
Toledo Bend totals were at almost 4 inches according to Jerry Dupont near Many.
The rest of the ArkLaTex received hardly any rainfall in comparison except for Mike Lyles in Shreveport with 1.22 inches.
