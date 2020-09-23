SHREVEPORT, La. - Remnants of Tropical Storm Beta drenched the ArkLaTex this week. Common rain amounts ranged from 4 to nearly 9 inches! Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Rain Totals.
Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher rain amounts almost topped 9 inches in Fulton, Arkansas according to Tommy Lowe.
In the central part of the area, Ruston had the highest rain amount with a half foot as reported by Ronnie Vail.
Even Metro Shreveport/Bossier City amounts were near or north of 5 inches! Jeff Moody and a viewer named Vernon reported 4.48 and 5.25 inches respectively.
Finally, down south, rain amounts for the week were up to 5 inches in Toledo Bend according to Jerry Dupont. Jim Ebarb in Ringgold wasn't too far off that mark with 4.44 inches.
Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your information.
