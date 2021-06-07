FREDERICK, Co. - Frederick, Colorado had a tornado touch down early Monday evening.
My recent college graduate son, Joey Haynes was an eye witness! He took the photo from the parking lot of his new employer, Halleck-Willard, Inc.
The Radar image from the Denver National Weather Service shows the common "Hook Echo" right over Frederick. Fortunately, damage was minor with no injuries.
Best part about Joey's tornado sighting, as an honorary storm chaser, he scored big without even having to drive anywhere!