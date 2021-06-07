Tornado over Fredrick Colorado early Monday evening
Tornado over Fredrick Colorado early Monday evening

FREDERICK, Co. - Frederick, Colorado had a tornado touch down early Monday evening.

Joey Haynes

My recent college graduate son, Joey Haynes was an eye witness!  He took the photo from the parking lot of his new employer, Halleck-Willard, Inc.

Radar Image of the Fredrick Colorado Tornado Monday Evening

The Radar image from the Denver National Weather Service shows the common "Hook Echo" right over Frederick.  Fortunately, damage was minor with no injuries.

Best part about Joey's tornado sighting, as an honorary storm chaser, he scored big without even having to drive anywhere!

