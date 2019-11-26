SHREVEPORT, La. - A tornado watch is in effect for eastern sections of the ArkLaTex including Union County, Arkansas plus Claiborne, Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Bienville, Natchitoches and Winn parishes until 10 p.m. Tornadoes are possible in and near this area through the evening.
The severe weather threat is slight in these locations. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes may occur in the severe storms.
Here's the forecast timeline:
7 p.m. Tuesday, the strongest storms could be over the watch area.
10 p.m., the worst of the weather is expected to move east of the ArkLaTex.
7 a.m. Wednesday. a cold front passes by bringing an end to the severe threat.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Weather APP for updates.