Satellite Image of the Strong Tropical Wave in the Atlantic
Satellite Image of the Strong Tropical Wave in the Atlantic

SHREVEPORT, La. - The KTBS 3 Storm team is a tracking a strong tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic ocean.  This wave is moving toward the west at 25 mph.  Intense thunderstorms along the boundary are evident in the bright colors shown on the satellite image.

Sea Surface Temperatures in the Atlantic near the Strong Tropical Wave

This wave is heading toward warmer tropical waters in the central Atlantic which could strengthen it in the next few days.

GFS Wind Shear Forecast in the proximity of the Strong Tropical Wave over the next 72 Hours

Wind Shear is forecast to be light during this time which could also aid in the wave's development into a depression.

Follow the tropics with Gulf Watch on Digital 3.2 our 24 Hour Weather Channel.  Also, check out our Hurricane Tracker on ktbs.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments