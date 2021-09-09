Tropical Storm Mindy developed late Wednesday evening in the Gulf of Mexico and then raced through the southeast US overnight and during the day Thursday. By late afternoon, Mindy weakened to a depression and moved off the South Carolina coast into the Atlantic.
Winds were down to 35 mph with higher gusts according to the National Hurricane Center. Movement was east/northeast at over 20 mph.
The forecast calls for Mindy to move east and weaken over the next few days.
Mindy is not a threat to the Louisiana gulf coast or the ArkLaTex.
Keep up to date on the tropical activity in the Atlantic or Pacific Basins with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast