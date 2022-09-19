Both the GFS or Global Forecast System model and the ECWMF or the European model have interesting preliminary forecasts 10 days out for the Gulf of Mexico.
The GFS has a possible hurricane south of the Florida panhandle next Thursday evening, September 29th.
The European has nearly an identical solution!
Forecasts this many days out can change drastically from run to run. We will monitor these two as we get closer to that time.
